Citigroup Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $73.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

