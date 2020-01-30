City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

City stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. City has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $358,578 in the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in City by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in City by 169.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in City in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in City by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

