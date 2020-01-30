Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Up 27.1%

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)’s stock price rose 27.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.32, approximately 636,618 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 149,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $374.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Harrison David acquired 4,483 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

