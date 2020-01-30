Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Cleveland BioLabs stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 154,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 93.20% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

