Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $521,000 Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,523 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

