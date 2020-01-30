Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Up 5.9%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $8.89, 6,890,204 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,091,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVS. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The stock has a market cap of $462.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $5,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 85.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 614.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

