CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.99

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.81, with a volume of 802459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

