CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-$2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.72. 51,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,270. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.