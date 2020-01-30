Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 805,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $89,335.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Cna Financial has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

