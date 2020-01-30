CoinUs Reaches Market Capitalization of $221,043.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $221,043.00 and $2,588.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 89.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006145 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000455 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

