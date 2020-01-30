Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.13. 77,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

