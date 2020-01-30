Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,821. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares in the company, valued at $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 over the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

