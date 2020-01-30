Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Quadrant Capital Management LLC

Quadrant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 16,175,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,567,864. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

