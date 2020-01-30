Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

