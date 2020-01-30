Comerica Incorporated (CMA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on April 1st

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Comerica has raised its dividend by an average of 35.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $61.98 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

