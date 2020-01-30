Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper Sells 30,981 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,457,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 402,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

