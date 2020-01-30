Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Down 10%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) fell 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 37,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 36,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of $12.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Commerce Resources Company Profile (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

