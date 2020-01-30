CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $116.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

