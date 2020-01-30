Constellation Price Reaches $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Constellation has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and $450,708.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.79 or 0.05541005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127906 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017113 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033839 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,712,052 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

