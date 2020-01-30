Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.93

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and traded as low as $27.62. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 7,815 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPS shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

The firm has a market cap of $494.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $729.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

