Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.53

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 63100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27.

Coral Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

