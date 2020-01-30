Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 56,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.