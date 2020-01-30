Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.
NYSE:CLB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 56,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
