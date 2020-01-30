Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at Johnson Rice

Equities researchers at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.