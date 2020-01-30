Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.36 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.
CLB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 731,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,629. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.86%.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
