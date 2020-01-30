Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.36 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

CLB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 731,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,629. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

