Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 1,700,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

