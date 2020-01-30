Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $323,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 398,868 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

NYSE GE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 1,977,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,977,736. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

