Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

MO traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 7,495,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,295. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

