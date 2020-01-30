Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

GLW opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Corning has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

