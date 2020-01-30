Corundum Group Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

