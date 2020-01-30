Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.96. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 6,641 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $813.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.