Court Place Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.45. 2,878,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.