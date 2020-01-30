COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COVTY. HSBC downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. COVESTRO AG/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.