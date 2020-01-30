Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Holdings Trimmed by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at about $207,795,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $18,819,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $11,615,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at about $18,529,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

