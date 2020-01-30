Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

COWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. 225,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.48. Cowen has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

