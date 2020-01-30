CPUchain (CPU) Market Cap Tops $8,040.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. CPUchain has a market cap of $8,040.00 and $119.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPUchain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 14,876,450 coins. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org

Buying and Selling CPUchain

CPUchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

