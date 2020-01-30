Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.
CR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.
Shares of CR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 14.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
