Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 14.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

