Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,779.95 ($36.57).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 78.50 ($1.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,046 ($26.91). The stock had a trading volume of 7,569,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,312.38.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.