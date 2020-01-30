Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cree updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.09) EPS.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 1,860,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

