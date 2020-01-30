Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Purchases $13,585.00 in Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,585.00.

Shares of CWGL opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.