Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Crossamerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crossamerica Partners to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 164.1%.

Shares of CAPL opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crossamerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

