Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. 765,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,746. Crown has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,187. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 576,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

