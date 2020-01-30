CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,043.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $83,196.00 and $12,043.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.03125160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00194858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00122988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.