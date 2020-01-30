CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.