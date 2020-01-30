Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 979,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,260. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

