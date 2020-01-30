CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,422,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 41.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. 8,429,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,175. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

