Cwm LLC Buys 16,124 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,508,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,936,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.