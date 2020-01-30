Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14,107.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,098,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,935,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:LVS opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

