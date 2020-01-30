Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,351,000 after purchasing an additional 215,695 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $125.49 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.