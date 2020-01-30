Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 1.85% of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 177.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCIU opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. Global X Scientific Beta US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

