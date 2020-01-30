Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,519,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after purchasing an additional 486,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Yum China by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 407,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 285,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

